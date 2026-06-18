On Thursday, it will initially be overwhelmingly clear, turning cloudy in the afternoon over the higher mountains, where there may be rain.

Temperatures will rise to around 36 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 degrees on the west coast, around 32 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 25 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest at up to 4 Beaufort and gradually on increase in strength, reaching up to 5 Beaufort on along the coast.

The sea will be generally calm to slightly rough and temporarily slightly rough on the windward side in the afternoon.

Tonight, the weather will be mainly clear with locally increased low clouds especially along the coast. Later and during the dawn hours, sparse fog or mist is expected to form locally, especially inland.

Temperatures will drop to around 20 degrees Celsius in the interior and on the coasts and around 15 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will initially blow south-to northwest, at up to 4 Beaufort, but will later reduce to 3 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the weather in most areas of the island will be mainly clear with occasional clouds which are expected to bring isolated rains and storms mainly in the mountains and inland.

The temperature will gradually drop until Saturday and rise slightly on Sunday.