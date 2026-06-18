Cyprus needs a more mature conversation about housing.

Not only about how more homes will be built, but about what kind of homes we need. Not only about the immediate return on investment of a property, but about the long-term value it can offer society.

A home is not simply an asset.

It is the point where a person’s day begins and ends. It is the space that shapes family, work, peace of mind, social life and a sense of security.

That is why the housing conversation cannot be limited to prices, square metres or ownership alone. It needs to include more broadly how we build our homes, how we move around, how we live and what choices are available today to someone who wants to build a life in Cyprus.

From this perspective, the conclusion is straightforward.

Cyprus not only needs more homes. It needs the right homes.

And, just as importantly, it needs more than one way of living in them.

In Cypriot culture, ownership has always carried particular weight. For many families, buying a home was, for decades, the main symbol of stability and progress.

This still matters. But it is no longer the only option.

Modern life is more flexible and less predictable. People change jobs, cities, family circumstances or ways of living more often than they once did. Young professionals need access to quality housing without committing straight away to a purchase. Families need time and flexibility before deciding on their next step. People who relocate for work need solutions that are practical, reliable and well-organised.

In this context, renting has to be seen differently.

Not as a second choice. Not as a temporary solution of lesser value. But as a meaningful part of housing policy, urban development and quality of life.

A new way of renting can therefore play an important role in a more balanced housing market.

It can offer solutions to people who need flexibility. It can support a more mobile workforce. It can help young professionals build their lives without too much financial pressure. It can give families a quality environment in which to raise their children.

For that to happen, though, Cyprus needs to stop treating renting as something that happens only because someone has not yet bought.

That view no longer reflects real life. The same applies to quality.

When we talk about a quality home, we often think of buying. A new apartment, sound construction, energy efficiency, functional spaces, a good location.

But all of this applies just as much to renting.

Someone who rents has the same need for a proper home. They also need comfort, security and quality. Their daily life is shaped in exactly the same way by insulation, natural light, layout, maintenance, access to services and how well the space works.

After all, a home does not become less important because the person living in it does not own it.

If Cyprus wants a healthier housing market, quality has to apply to renting, too.

This is where organised residential developments for long-term living can offer something that much of the market lacks today: more stability.

When a building or a group of homes is designed with long-term renting in mind, it can build in the features that make a real difference to everyday life.

Professional management. Prompt maintenance. Energy-efficient solutions. Shared spaces that are genuinely useful. Better organisation. A clearer relationship between owner, manager and tenant.

This is the thinking behind models such as Build-to-Rent.

The model can work alongside the existing market. In many European cities, it is becoming an important part of the housing system, offering not only more options for renting, but also a more organised living experience.

More importantly, it is an approach that treats renting as a meaningful, long-term way to live rather than a temporary solution until someone buys a home.

Of course, Build-to-Rent will not replace ownership. Nor will it reduce the role of private landlords.

It will simply add one more option to the market.

That matters because a stronger housing market is not built only by adding more properties. It is built by adding more reliable options. Options that respond to different needs, different stages of life and different ways of living.

A modern housing policy, therefore, should not measure only how many homes exist. It should also look at how well those homes serve real life.

Are they close to services? Do they work for people working from home? Are they suitable for families? Are they energy-efficient? Do they create a sense of security?

These are the questions that will shape the quality of life in our towns and communities in the years to come.

At the same time, there is another dimension that is often missing from the conversation: a sense of community.

In modern cities, many people live close to one another yet remain disconnected. The home is treated as a private space, while shared areas often work only as corridors, entrances or places to pass through.

But a well-designed living environment can offer something more.

It can create opportunities for human contact without intruding on privacy.

This does not mean forcing community on people. It means designing places where daily life can feel easier, safer and more connected.

That, too, is part of housing quality.

The housing question cannot be solved with a single answer. It needs a mix of solutions, better planning, cooperation between the public and private sectors and, above all, a clearer understanding of the real needs of the people who live and work in Cyprus.

In other words, a healthier housing market is not built on more properties alone. It is built on more reliable, long-term options.

Renting can offer far more than a simple roof over your head. With good planning, more homes built for long-term living, professional management and respect for residents’ needs, it can grow into a quality, reliable and meaningful way to live.

For this to happen, however, Cyprus also needs a change in how it sees the role of renting within the housing market.

If renting begins to be viewed as a real choice rather than a forced compromise, then the housing conversation can evolve in a meaningful way.

Not only at the level of the market, but in how we think about the home, the city and quality of life in Cyprus.

Ultimately, the opportunity is not simply to build more. It is to build better.

And, perhaps more importantly, to accept that a home can offer stability, dignity and value, even when it is rented.