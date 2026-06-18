The race for the vacant deputy mayor post of Aglandjia officially began on Thursday, with two candidates submitting their nominations ahead of the June 28 by-election.

Prokopis Prokopiou submitted his candidacy at the Nicosia district administration, backed by former Aglandjia mayors and current Disy MPs Charalambos Petrides and Andreas Konstantinou.

After filing his nomination, Prokopiou thanked both men for their support and praised their long-standing contribution to the municipality.

He highlighted his experience in local government and pledged to focus on everyday issues affecting residents, including cleanliness, green spaces and traffic congestion. He singled out traffic linked to the University of Cyprus as a major challenge requiring coordinated action with state authorities.

“I am ready to help improve the situation through my experience,” he said, stressing the need for practical solutions rather than promises.

Nicosia district governor and election commissioner Andreas Hadjipakkos welcomed his candidacy, describing local government as “the cell of democracy” and urging Aglandjia residents to vote in the by-election.

Petrides wished him success, describing him as “a man of local government”, while Konstantinou expressed confidence that Aglandjia would maintain its high standards.

The post became vacant after Konstantinou was elected to parliament.

Independent candidate Andri Hadjiandreou is backed by Akel and Edek

Independent candidate Andri Hadjiandreou, backed by Akel and Edek, also submitted her nomination.

Speaking after filing her candidacy, she said she felt honoured to be running in a community she considers home. She argued that Aglandjia needs a stronger voice and clearer direction following local government reforms, emphasising the deputy mayor’s role as a link between residents and the municipality.

“With determination, we will elevate Aglandjia,” she said, thanking Akel and Edek for their support while appealing for broader backing from political and community groups.

Hadjipakkos also welcomed her candidacy, highlighting the importance of local government in driving progress and encouraging citizens to cast their vote on June 28.