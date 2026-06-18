The upcoming weekend may be the busiest one of June as this Sunday celebrates plenty of special occasions. June 21 is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year, International Music Day and World Yoga Day. So get ready for twists and turns, beats and bops, as well as outdoor film nights and art events.

Music

A three-day celebration of music begins on Friday in Nicosia as the Make Music Festival returns and fills three neighbourhoods with free, live music. On Friday, the traditional core of Ayios Dometios will host back-to-back performances before Aglandjia and Engomi welcome 11 live acts and nine workshops on Saturday. The biggest event of the festival is on Sunday as 376 artists perform live around the old city.

In the evening, the House of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios – Ethnological Museum in old Nicosia opens its doors once again to welcome the 30-piece, all-female acapella Amalgamation Choir. A polyphonic journey titled Eis ton Aeran will fill the historical grounds, presenting traditional sounds and Cypriot songs in unique arrangements to mark International Music Day.

Limassol too will host special celebrations to mark the Fête de la Musique, filling the historical centre with artists. On Saturday and Sunday, jazz, soul, samba, rembetiko, Greek music and French melodies will sound as a variety of big bands, duets and ensembles take the floor. Events will spread around the Limassol Medieval Castle area in the afternoon and evenings.

At the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Sistema Cyprus presents its summer concert this Sunday. Titled A Summer Serenade, the concert brings together over 160 children musicians across the five orchestras of Sistema Cyprus performing live alongside the acclaimed violinist Roksana Kwaśnikowska.

The Amalgamation Choir

Film nights

Outdoor cinema is back! In Limassol, Parekklisia’s beach transforms into an open-air film theatre this summer as Starlit Screens relocates there. Starting this Friday, a big screen will be set up on the beach showing selected films. This week’s agenda includes 500 Days of Summer on Friday, The Florida Project on Saturday and Never on a Sunday on Sunday.

Back in Nicosia, the Images and Views of Alternative Cinema Festival runs until Sunday in the Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum courtyard, near Famagusta Gate. Diving into different themes, directors and filmmakers, the festival has a curated screening programme each night, presented by individuals from the local scene.

The Lavender festival at CyHerbia

Art and festivals

Running from Friday to Sunday is the Coastal Urban Futures exhibition and public programme in locations around the town. A showcase, discussions, cycling tour, film screenings, a storytelling session and more will take place across the three days at the EVOHK Artist-Run Space, the Former Oil-Refinery Area and the Castle-Pier Square.

Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery will host the Reflections of Clay exhibition this summer, hosting the works of Cyprus potters and ceramicists. Running until late August, it highlights contemporary clay expressions blended with traditional and historical approaches to create a living dialogue of the island’s ceramic crafts.

Over in Limassol, this weekend marks the end of the 27th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival. Taking the stage of the Rialto Festival, Kalle Nio and Fernando Melo present the performance Tempo on Sunday night, followed by a closing party outside the theatre with DJ D-Prank.

Cyherbia Botanical Park and Labyrinth in Avgorou celebrates its Lavender Festival this weekend with live distillation events, fun workshops, nature treasure hunts, guided botanical tours, photoshoots and fragrant activities.

Yoga

Finally, this special June weekend would not be complete without curated yoga celebrations. The High Commission of India and the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Organisation host the 12th International Day of Yoga this Saturday in Chlorakas, Paphos, with a programme that includes free yoga for all and a live music and dance agenda.

Nicosia will also celebrate the day with a Sunday event at Eleftheria Square by the Yoga Association CY. A morning session of movement, breath and yoga will be held between 8.30am and 9.30am, encouraging people to end their week with connection and positive energy.

Make Music Cyprus Festival

More than 400 musicians perform live and for free. June 19. Ayios Dometios, Nicosia. June 20. Aglandjia and Engomi. June 21. Old Nicosia. Free admission. Tel: 7000-0216. www.makemusiccyprus.org

Eis ton Aeran – Amalgamation Choir

Female choir ensemble performs live for International Music Day. June 21. House of Hadjigeorgakis Kornesios – Ethnological Museum, Nicosia. 7pm. Free admission

Limassol Music Day

Live performances to celebrate International Music Day. Organized by Alliance Française Limassol and the Limassol Municipality. June 20-21. Throughout central Limassol. 6.30pm. Free admission

A Summer Serenade

Summer concert by Sistema Cyprus violinist Roksana Kwaśnikowska. Led by conductor Santiago Ossa Alzate. June 21. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 7pm. www.soldoutticketbox.com/en/event/a-summer-serenade-sistema-2026

Starlit Screens Summer Cinema

Outdoor cinema on the beach: 500 Days of Summer. June 19. The Florida Project. June 20. Never on a Sunday. June 21. Parekklisia beach, Limassol. 8.30pm (and 10.45pm on Saturday). www.starlitscreens.com

Images and Views of Alternative Cinema Festival

Annual film festival of alternative world cinema. Until June 21. Hambis Municipal Printmaking Museum, Nicosia. 8pm. Free admission. Films suitable for audiences above 18 years old. Tel: 99-407856. www.facebook.com/ImagesViewsOfAlternativeCinemaFilmFestival

Coastal Urban Futures

Exhibition and public programme focusing on the coastal zone of Larnaca. June 21. EVOHK Artist-Run Space, Former Oil-Refinery Area, Castle-Pier Square, Larnaca. Various times

Reflections of Clay

Group exhibition featuring Cyprus’ potters and ceramic artists. June 19-August 22. Larnaca Municipal Art Gallery, Larnaca. Opening day: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 9.30am-12.30pm and 4pm-6.30pm. Saturday: 10am – 12.30pm. Tel: 24-658848

Tempo

Performance by Kalle Nio and Fernando Melo. Part of the 27th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival. June 21. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8.30pm. www.rialto.com.cy

Lavender Festival

Annual festival for the whole family. June 20-21. Cyherbia Botanical Park and Labyrinth, Avgorou. www.cyherbia.com

International Day of Yoga – Grand Finale

Yoga morning session open to all. By Yoga Association CY June 21. Eleftheria Square, Nicosia. 8.30am-9.30am. Online registration needed

12th International Day of Yoga

Yoga programme and live dance and music. June 20. Chloraka Amphitheatre, Paphos. 7pm. €15 for the music. www.icmacy.org/yogaday2026/