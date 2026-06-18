Time to uncork and unwind as the organisers of the Summer Jazz Project Vol. 10 say. This June, another edition of the popular summer music event will fill Limassol’s evenings with jazzy melodies and beyond. From Friday to Sunday, Vinylio Wine Etc will host selected artists for special live performances, while serving exceptional wines.

Kicking off the 2026 edition is the Cyprus-based Reprise Quartet with a 7.30pm performance on Friday. On the same evening, the Jazz Project’s first invited international guest will take the floor. Kilian Sladek from Germany is set to perform live at 9pm on the same evening.

On Saturday, Nikolai Olshanski and Leonid Nesterov, a Germany and Cyprus collaboration, will open the night’s music gigs followed by the Latvian performer Evilena Protektore. Finally, Jakob Manz, also from Germany, will perform on the final night of Vinylio’s Summer Jazz Project Vol. 10, bringing another colourful edition to a close.

Summer Jazz Project Vol. 10

Three nights of jazz music, wines and more with local and international guests. June 19-21. Vinylio Wine Etc, Limassol. 7.30pm. Tel: 99-300430