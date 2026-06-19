The office of the personal data protection commissioner said on Friday it is investigating 24 complaints lodged against political candidates and parties during the parliamentary elections in late May.

Of the 24 complaints, 21 were filed against candidates and three against political parties.

Most of the complaints concern unsolicited phone calls, text messages and emails containing political advertising. A separate complaint relates to the practice of calling out voters’ names during the election process.

The complaints were submitted following on-site compliance inspections carried out on election day, May 25.

“The results will be announced once the investigation into the complaints is complete,” the authority said.