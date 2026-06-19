A 44-year-old coach was jailed for four years after admitting a series of sexual offences involving two minors aged 16 and 17, police said on Friday.

The Limassol criminal court found him guilty of two counts of obtaining access to child sexual abuse material, two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of soliciting a child for sexual purposes.

The offences were committed between February and April 2025, and again in June 2025, through online platforms.

The defendant obtained photos and videos from the two minors after asking them to send the material in exchange for money. He also sent them photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts.

The court heard that he proposed meeting one of the minors for sexual intercourse and offered €150 in return.

Although he initially denied all allegations, he changed his plea at the start of the trial after the court had already heard evidence from seven prosecution witnesses.

Following his admission of guilt, prosecutors discontinued a number of additional charges.

In its ruling, the court stressed the seriousness of the offences and the need for deterrent sentences in cases involving the sexual exploitation of children.

The judges noted that child sexual abuse offences continue to increase despite the severe penalties provided by law.

The court imposed concurrent prison sentences of four years for the charges relating to child sexual abuse material and three years for the sexual abuse offences.

It also banned the defendant from providing services to children for three years following his release. During that period, he will be prohibited from working in places frequented by children or living near organised facilities used by children.

Coach jailed four years for sexual offences involving minors

By Dina Husseini

A 44-year-old coach was jailed for four years after admitting a series of sexual offences involving two minors aged 16 and 17, police said on Friday.

The Limassol criminal court found him guilty of two counts of obtaining access to child sexual abuse material, two counts of child sexual abuse and one count of soliciting a child for sexual purposes.

The offences were committed between February and April 2025, and again in June 2025, through online platforms.

The defendant obtained photos and videos from the two minors after asking them to send the material in exchange for money. He also sent them photos and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts.

The court heard that he proposed meeting one of the minors for sexual intercourse and offered €150 in return.

Although he initially denied all allegations, he changed his plea at the start of the trial after the court had already heard evidence from seven prosecution witnesses.

Following his admission of guilt, prosecutors discontinued a number of additional charges.

In its ruling, the court stressed the seriousness of the offences and the need for deterrent sentences in cases involving the sexual exploitation of children.

The judges noted that child sexual abuse offences continue to increase despite the severe penalties provided by law.

The court imposed concurrent prison sentences of four years for the charges relating to child sexual abuse material and three years for the sexual abuse offences.

It also banned the defendant from providing services to children for three years following his release. During that period, he will be prohibited from working in places frequented by children or living near organised facilities used by children.

The 44-year-old was further placed under the supervision of the competent authority while serving his sentence and for three years after his release..