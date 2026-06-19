More than six kilograms of opium poppies were seized after being found inside a package which had been sent to Larnaca airport, the customs department said on Friday.

The department said the package had a “suspicious description and recipient” and was as such searched after it arrived at Larnaca airport, with exactly 30 packages of poppies, weighing exactly 6.3kg, being found inside.

As such, the package was seized, with the police then arresting the package’s 35-year-old addressee on Friday.

During a search of his home, 22 more packages of opium poppies, weighing a total of around four kilograms, were also found and seized, alongside “processing instruments and equipment”.

The 35-year-old’s wife, aged 31, was also arrested as part of the same investigation.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.