The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has warned investors about a number of websites that are not operated by entities authorised to provide investment services or carry out investment activities under Cyprus law.

In a statement, CySEC said that the websites in question do not belong to entities holding a licence to provide investment services or engage in investment activities, as provided for under Article 5 of Law 87(I)/2017.

The regulator identified the following platforms as failing to hold the necessary authorisation to provide investment services in the European Union: solartecna.com, lucrativeedges.com, optramarket.com, and harvestsphereonline.com.

The list of flagged entities also includes pehjosf.com, irafloxi.com, evpmarketgroup.com, aintelligence24.com, and primeinvests.eu.

Furthermore, the commission cautioned investors against fxmaple.com, fxmarketstrade.com, derivinvestments.com, 24yield.com, and xmarketcoin.com.

CySEC urged the investing public to exercise caution before dealing with investment service providers.

The commission also called on investors to consult its official website before entering into any cooperation with such firms, in order to verify whether they are authorised to provide investment services or carry out investment activities.

According to the regulator, checking the register available on the CySEC website allows investors to confirm which persons and entities hold the necessary licences to operate in the sector.