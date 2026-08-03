Monday’s weather will be mostly hot and sunny across most of the island, with temperatures set to rise to 40 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees Celsius on the west coast, 34 degrees Celsius on the rest of the coasts, and 30 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain largely clear, though tempered by low cloud cover in parts, with temperatures set to drop to 21 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 18 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

The weather will remain largely unchanged on Tuesday, though increased cloud cover is forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to remain largely stable through the next few days.