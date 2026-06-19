A retrospective exhibition continues in Nicosia as Gloria Gallery dedicates a showcase to the late painter and iconographer Paris Sivakas (1959-2018). The exhibition, running until July 2, aims to honour the artist’s memory and artistic legacy eight years after his passing.

Bringing together works from different periods of Sivakas’ creative journey, the exhibition offers a rare opportunity to appreciate the breadth of his artistic exploration. It includes paintings, still life work, portraits, mixed-media compositions, and examples of his work in Byzantine iconography, highlighting his enduring dialogue with the Greek and Mediterranean artistic tradition.

Born in Nicosia in 1959, Sivakas studied painting at the Athens School of Fine Arts under Dimitris Mytaras, Yannis Moralis, Panagiotis Tetsis and Nikos Kessanlis. His work is distinguished by precise craftsmanship, a restrained palette, subtle tonal transitions and a poetic atmosphere that transforms everyday objects and human figures into vessels of memory, nostalgia and contemplation.

Deeply influenced by ancient Greek art, the Byzantine tradition and particularly the Fayum portraits, Sivakas developed a distinctive visual language that combined figurative representation with symbolism and existential reflection. During the latter years of his career, he devoted himself extensively to Byzantine iconography while continuing to experiment with new materials and forms of expression.

Throughout his artistic career, he held solo exhibitions in Athens and Nicosia and participated in important group exhibitions in Cyprus and Greece. His works are included in public and private collections, including the State Gallery of Contemporary Cypriot Art.

Retrospective Painting Exhibition

Exhibition honours the life and work of Cypriot painter and iconographer Paris Sivakas. Gloria Gallery, Nicosia. June 17-July 2. Opening night: 7.30pm. Tuesday – Friday: 10.30am–12.30pm and 6pm-7.30pm. Saturday: 10.30am–12.30pm. Tel: 22-762605. www.gloriagallery.com