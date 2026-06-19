Poor connectivity hampers Troodos tourism growth

Poor transport links and difficult access to Troodos are the biggest barriers to the region’s further tourism development, according to Troodos regional tourism board (Etap Troodos) president Nikos Matthaiou.

In an interview with Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), Matthaiou said that despite substantial investment in hotel units and the expansion of alternative forms of tourism in recent years, reaching Troodos remains difficult and costly for foreign visitors.

“The trip from the airports to Troodos can be more expensive than the airfare itself,” he said.

He explained that there are currently no direct bus connections linking the airports of Larnaca and Paphos with the Troodos region.

Matthaiou revealed that discussions had already taken place with the transport ministry and the deputy tourism ministry.

He said proposals had been submitted seeking subsidised transportation for visitors through the use of rural taxis.

However, he added that no response has yet been received from the authorities.

Under a proposal prepared by Etap Troodos, tourists staying at least three nights in hotels in the region would be eligible for transfers from the airports through subsidised rural community taxis.

According to Matthaiou, the proposal would also provide support for the local economy.

He also referred to a pilot collaboration with an hourly car-sharing company that has established a station in Platres.

The initiative allows visitors to travel to Troodos from airports or cities at a lower cost.

However, Matthaiou acknowledged that many European tourists are discouraged by the fact that driving in Cyprus takes place on the left-hand side of the road.

Etap Troodos is also attempting to promote regional bus routes connecting visitors with attractions across the area.

These include wineries, churches and workshops producing traditional local products.

Matthaiou said these efforts have encountered difficulties because Troodos spans two districts.

He explained that disagreements exist between passenger transport operators in Limassol and Nicosia due to the allocation of routes on a district basis.

The Etap Troodos president stressed that the mountain region offers considerably more than the traditional “sun and sea” model associated with coastal destinations.

He pointed to the area’s nature trails, cycling routes, wineries, churches, monasteries and workshops producing traditional products such as cured meats and dairy products.

Matthaiou also highlighted a number of specialised festivals held in the region.

These include the Rose Festival in Agros, the Honey Festival, the Lavender Festival and the Chocolate Festival.

He said the Chocolate Festival is being held for a second consecutive year after the major success recorded last year.

Despite promotional efforts, inbound tourism to Troodos remains extremely low.

According to Matthaiou, arrivals to the mountain region account for close to 2 per cent of overall inbound tourism.

He warned that domestic tourism alone is insufficient to ensure the financial viability of hotels and agritourism accommodation.

In addition, he explained that local demand is largely concentrated during weekends.

Matthaiou also said that a number of investments undertaken in recent years, mainly involving hotels in Platres, have yet to generate the expected results.

He attributed this to low occupancy rates during weekdays.

The Etap Troodos president also referred to the historic New Helvetia Hotel.

He said the property is the first and only hotel in Cyprus to have been included among the Historic Hotels of Europe.

Matthaiou explained that the hotel, which belongs to the Matthaiou family, has been in operation since 1909.

He added that it has also been officially designated by the deputy tourism ministry as a historic hotel of Cyprus.

Moreover, Matthaiou drew attention to the serious staffing shortages facing businesses in the Troodos region.

He said Cypriot workers tend to avoid employment in the area because of the high costs associated with accommodation and transportation.

As a result, businesses operating in the mountains are forced to rely primarily on foreign workers.