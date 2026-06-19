Taxi drivers have voiced concern over the impact of declining tourism on the sector, warning that support measures may be needed if current conditions persist, they reported on Friday.

The Pancyprian federation of urban taxis said a downturn linked to instability in the Middle East had affected business over the past four months, reducing economic activity across the industry.

Tourist arrivals are down by around 30 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The federation also claimed that a further 8 to 10 per cent of tourism activity is being diverted to the north.

Drivers highlighted rising operating costs, including fuel, maintenance and tyres, while also raising concerns about illegal taxi services and a lack of enforcement.