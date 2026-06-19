The successful Greek production won three awards at the Iris Awards of the Greek Academy of Cinema.

June 2026 – “The Christmas Carols” has turned its Iris Award nominations into wins. The local box office success, directed by Christos Kanakis, has taken home 3 Iris Awards 2026 for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup, Hair and Special Effects Design. A remarkable achievement that further cements its place as one of the most distinctive Greek cinematic productions of the year.



The film closed its theatrical run at the top of the 2025 box office with over 470,000 admissions, sold out halls and weeks at number one with zero drop off, breaking into the top 10 Greek films of the last decade. Now, the Greek Film Academy has honoured that success with three Iris Awards.

The 3 Iris Award 2026 Wins

Best Production Design: Liza Tsouloupa

Best Costume Design: Triada Papadaki

Best Makeup, Hair and Special Effects Design: Katerina Varthalitou, Chronis Tzimos

Behind every frame, every costume and every transformation on screen was a team that brought exceptional dedication and artistry to their work. Liza Tsouloupa created sets that drew audiences into a world balancing fairy tale and drama. Triada Papadaki dressed each character with a distinct and vivid identity. Katerina Varthalitou and Chronis Tzimos brought the story’s more extraordinary moments to life through makeup and special effects of the highest standard.

Behind this achievement are also Executive Producer Tasos Papanastassiou through Main Character Entertainment and Producer Marinos Charalambous through Avaton Films. Christos Kanakis directed the film, while Loris Loizidis wrote the screenplay and stars in the leading role.

Through their collaboration, Charles Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol was transformed into a contemporary, deeply Greek, and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

“Winning three Iris Awards is a proud moment for everyone involved. Liza, Triada, Katerina and Chronis poured their hearts into this film and seeing their work recognised by the Greek Film Academy means everything to us.”

“The Christmas Carols” is a film about redemption, transformation and the power of the human heart, a story that began as a Christmas fairy tale and became one of the most distinctive Greek films of the year.