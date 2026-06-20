The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced a June initiative inviting agri-food and agri-tech stakeholders to join the European NEXTCHAIN matchmaking platform, aimed at fostering innovation and cross-border collaboration.

The chamber, acting as coordinator of Enterprise Europe Network Cyprus and a member of the Digital Innovation Hub Cyprus, said the initiative targets companies and organisations engaged in the agri-food sector and its digital transformation.

NEXTCHAIN is described as a European matchmaking and collaboration platform designed to help businesses identify new opportunities, establish international partnerships, and accelerate innovation across multiple sectors.

The June edition of the initiative will focus specifically on agri food and agri tech, identified as one of Europe’s fastest-growing sectors where digitalisation, artificial intelligence, and smart technologies are increasingly central to competitiveness and sustainability.

Participants are expected to present innovative agri-tech solutions, including drones, sensors, precision farming technologies, and data-driven decision-support systems.

The platform will also enable companies to connect with hundreds of potential partners through international matchmaking meetings aimed at building meaningful business relationships.

Opportunities will extend to exploring supplier relationships, technology collaborations, pilot projects, and joint development initiatives across borders.

The chamber noted that the process is designed to be simple and transparent, allowing immediate networking and engagement following registration.

The initiative is open to a broad range of stakeholders, including agri-food companies, agri-tech developers and start-ups, food industry innovators, and companies offering digitalisation and artificial intelligence solutions.

Researchers, clusters, European Digital Innovation Hubs, and other ecosystem stakeholders are also encouraged to take part.

Organisations involved in the agri-food sector or contributing to its digital transformation are expected to benefit from expanded networks and new collaboration opportunities through the platform.

Among the stated advantages are Europe-wide visibility, direct access to relevant business and technology partners, and continuous online matchmaking opportunities.

Participants will also receive invitations to monthly thematic events and opportunities to pitch and showcase their solutions to a wider audience.

The chamber highlighted that fast feedback from potential collaborators is another key benefit of participation.

A dedicated online matchmaking event titled Agri Food Showcase is scheduled to take place on June 24, 2026, offering an additional platform for presenting innovative agri-food solutions and connecting with partners across Europe.

Registration for both the NEXTCHAIN platform and the showcase event is available online through the respective official channels.

The initiative is promoted through Enterprise Europe Network platforms, including een.ec.europa.eu and eencyprus.org.cy, under the banner EENCanHelp.

NEXTCHAIN is presented not only as a matchmaking platform but as a gateway to new markets, innovative technologies, and strategic partnerships across Europe.

The chamber encouraged stakeholders to take part and position themselves within what it described as Europe’s next wave of innovation and collaboration.