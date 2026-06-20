Lifeguard shortages continue to affect Cyprus’ beaches, with the most acute staffing gaps reported in Limassol and Paphos, the interior ministry said on Friday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Andreas Karvounis, an officer with the ministry’s beach safety unit, described the recurring difficulty in filling the approximately 380 lifeguard positions jointly funded by the ministry and local authorities.

Asked about a proposal by local authorities to station one lifeguard instead of two at some towers in order to cover more locations, Karvounis said this could not be implemented unless it was determined that safety requirements could still be met.

Cyprus Lifeguard Federation president Polis Pallikaros said reducing staffing at lifeguard towers would run contrary to international safety standards and could hinder rescue operations.

He called for an increase in permanent or 10-month lifeguard positions across the island, stressing that staffing needs are currently greatest in Limassol and Paphos.

According to Pallikaros, there are currently 47 permanent lifeguard positions in Famagusta district, compared with just three in Paphos. He noted that Paphos must recruit around 110 lifeguards each year to meet seasonal demand and said efforts to fill vacancies are underway.

Pallikaros went on to mention that equipment problems were also in evidence. He added that this includes motorised rescue vehicles, such as jet skis, which enable lifeguards to respond quickly and cover a wider area. However, he noted that, although many beaches require such equipment, they currently do not have it.

Meanwhile, Limassol district lifeguard officer Sakis Nikolaou warned that beaches along the Governor’s Beach coastline currently have no lifeguard coverage, while only one lifeguard tower is operating along the length of nearby Lady’s Mile beach in the British bases.

The comments come after repeated warnings over lifeguard shortages. On Wednesday, trade union Oekdy-Sek said the ongoing lack of lifeguards at Cyprus’ beaches constitutes a serious safety risk for beachgoers and cannot be tolerated.

“This need for proper staffing does not seem to be understood by everyone,” the union said.

It stressed that a single lifeguard cannot adequately respond to serious emergencies, as a second lifeguard is needed to alert emergency services, retrieve equipment such as a defibrillator and follow established rescue protocols.