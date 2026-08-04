Globalwealth Group PLC will see 3,621,164 ordinary shares admitted to trading on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on August 7, 2026, after the exchange announced the new listing on Tuesday.

The shares, with a nominal value of €0.001 each, were issued and allotted through a private placement to interested investors.

The exchange said the shares will also be entered at the same time into its central securities depository and registry, in line with the relevant Cyprus securities legislation.

The new issue will be folded into the company’s already listed share capital, bringing the total to 101,894,497 shares.

Trading in the shares is due to begin on Friday, August 7, 2026, the announcement concluded.