Minerva Insurance Company Public Ltd on Tuesday announced that its board approved the distribution of an interim dividend for the 2024 financial year, amounting to €0.0003 per share.

The company said the shareholders entitled to the dividend will be those registered in the company’s shareholders’ register on October 12, 2026.

Accordingly, the share will trade ex-dividend on October 9, 2026.

Payment of the interim dividend will take place on November 9, 2026, in line with the rules of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and applicable legislation.