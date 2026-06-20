Live cameras and meteorological stations will be installed at organised beaches in the municipality of Paralimni-Deryneia as part of efforts to upgrade services for beachgoers, the municipality said on Saturday.

“Through this innovative application, bathers and visitors will have the opportunity to be informed live about the image of each beach from a distance, the weather conditions, the water temperature, as well as other useful information that will facilitate the planning of their excursion,” it said.

The municipality had recently been awarded with 18 Blue Flags for its beaches, the most of any municipality on the island.