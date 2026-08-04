The Cyprus Financial Literacy and Education Committee (CyFLEC) on Tuesday launched moneypedia.cy, introducing Cyprus’s new national digital financial literacy portal designed to empower citizens through reliable economic knowledge.

The creation of the platform marks one of the flagship initiatives under the National Strategy for Financial Literacy and Financial Education in Cyprus, bringing together integrated, evidence-based, and accessible information under a single digital roof for the first time.

According to the announcement, the new portal aims to serve as a trusted guide for individuals across all age groups and levels of financial expertise.

In addition, it offers practical assistance to students, young people, families, employees, entrepreneurs, and pensioners alike.

Designed to cover critical life decisions ranging from basic budgeting and saving to complex borrowing, investing, insurance, and retirement planning, the platform provides clear explanations of key financial concepts.

Users accessing the portal will find a modern, user-friendly environment featuring interactive decision-support tools, financial calculators, educational videos, tailored quizzes, and practical guides tailored to specific life stages.

The name moneypedia was chosen through a participatory evaluation process that included students, university scholars, educators, academics, and committee representatives, who selected the title for being concise, engaging, and clear in its educational intent.

Funding for the development of the portal was secured by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) through the Finance Ministry, supported by the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Structural Reform Support in cooperation with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The European funding supported three separate initiatives under the national strategy, with project oversight managed by the Coordination and Management Team alongside content contributions from board members and academic partners.

The committee emphasised that moneypedia.cy will operate as a dynamic, evolving digital destination, with continuous updates planned for its tools, announcements, educational materials, and practical resources.

“The launch of this financial literacy portal marks an important step towards strengthening financial education in our country and represents a meaningful investment in the future of our citizens,” CyFLEC chair and governor of the Central Bank of Cyprus Christodoulos Patsalides said.

“Our aim is to provide people with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed financial decisions and to foster a society in which individuals manage their finances with confidence and responsibility,” he added.

Finally, the committee formally invited all citizens to visit the platform and “to take advantage of its regularly updated content and tools to strengthen their financial knowledge and improve their understanding of financial matters”.