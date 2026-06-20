Three people were arrested during overnight police operations at nightclubs in the Famagusta district on Friday, including two for illegal employment offences and one for drug possession.

The operation was carried out on Friday night and continued until shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Police said a number of cars and motorcycles were stopped and inspected during the operation, leading to 12 traffic complaints for various offences.

At one of the nightclubs, officers identified and arrested two people for illegal employment. A third person was arrested for the unlawful possession and use of drugs.