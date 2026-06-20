Police in Famagusta seized more than seven kilograms of narcotics on Saturday, including what they described as a large quantity of kief in a first for Cyprus.

The seizure followed a search of land belonging to a 49-year-old man in the Famagusta district.

During the operation, police arrested a 28-year-old man who was residing illegally in the Republic.

Officers discovered 6.37 kilograms of cannabis resin concealed inside a plastic toolbox, along with one kilogram of kief, a fine powder consisting of the resin glands of cannabis flowers.

Police said such a large quantity of kief had never before been detected in Cyprus.

Both the 49-year-old and the 28-year-old were arrested and are expected to appear before the Famagusta district court on Sunday.

Investigations are ongoing.