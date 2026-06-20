From UV apps to sun protection tips that actually work

By Angela Rodrigues

For many of us, the instinctive response to good weather is to get to the beach. But the start of the season is also a reminder that sun protection needs to start before we are already on the beach.

UV exposure is not only a problem on holidays or during peak summer. Even in the UK, UV levels can reach 3 or above from as early as April – this is the point at which many public health bodies advise taking sun protection seriously, especially for people who burn easily. In southern Europe, levels commonly reach 8, 9 or 10 in summer.

Staying safe in the sun works best as a combination of habits: seeking shade, wearing a hat, covering up, limiting time in strong midday sun, and using sunscreen properly.

One of the most effective things you can do is seek shade during the middle of the day, when UV levels are at their highest – typically 11am-3pm. A wide-brimmed hat, a long-sleeved layer for the hottest part of the day, and sunglasses that offer UV protection all add meaningful protection that sunscreen alone cannot provide.

Planning ahead makes this much easier. Before you head out, check the UV index. Most weather apps now include this. Then plan the highest-exposure parts of your day around it.

Think of sun protection as part of your morning routine: apply sunscreen before leaving the house, just as you would brush your teeth, and pack a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen in your day bag. It is also worth taking a light cover-up such as a T-shirt, kaftan or sarong to protect your shoulders and chest.

When you stop for lunch, that is your natural cue to reapply sunscreen. Many people on holiday take a midday break anyway. A shaded lunch, and even a short siesta during peak UV hours, is not just a pleasant holiday habit. It is good sun safety.

By the time you head back out later in the afternoon, you’ll have rested, cooled down and reapplied sunscreen, and you are making better use of the lower-UV part of the day.

Simple “if-then” plans can help too. If the UV index is forecast to be 3 or above, then I will cover up and seek shade. If I am heading to the beach, then I will reapply sunscreen as soon as I arrive and again after swimming.

One thing our research consistently shows is that most people underestimate how quickly their skin can burn, particularly in strong sun. Rather than trying to calculate a safe window, treat the UV index as your guide. If it is 3 or above, cover up and seek shade during the strongest part of the day.

Sunscreen works best when applied generously and reapplied regularly, but guidance on how much to use can feel vague. Our research suggests a helpful rule of thumb: for your face, neck and ears, aim for around a teaspoon’s worth. For a full body application, you need considerably more than most people use, roughly the equivalent of a golf ball.

Applying more than you think you need, and reapplying every two hours when you are outdoors, makes a real difference to the protection your skin gets. You should also reapply after swimming, sweating or towelling off, even if the product is labelled water resistant.

Studies of sun protection apps suggest these digital tools can help when they give people specific, usable information rather than vague warnings. In my research into holidaymakers’ views of these apps, participants valued UV index information and location-based reminders because these helped them to plan their day, rather than simply reacting once already in strong sun.

Personalised guidance can make sun protection feel less like guesswork by taking account of your skin type, where you are and how strong the UV is at that moment.

If you use a sun protection app, look for one that provides real-time, location-specific UV forecasting and concrete, practical advice, rather than general reminders. Even a basic UV index tracker can help you decide when to cover up, when to seek shade and when UV levels are lower.

The SunSmart Global UV app (supported by the World Health Organization, the World Meteorological Organization, the UN Environment Programme and the International Labour Organization) shows what this can look like. It gives users location-specific UV information and indicates when sun protection is needed.

That is the kind of practical guidance holidaymakers in my research said they wanted: advice that helps them make decisions in the moment, not just general messages about staying safe in the sun.

Sun protection does not mean staying indoors. It means making the sun easier to enjoy: checking the UV index, packing a hat and sunscreen, seeking shade when UV is strongest, and reapplying before your skin reminds you.

Skin cancer is largely preventable, and small habits add up. The aim is to make sun protection part of the day – not an afterthought once you are already hot, tired and turning pink.

Angela Rodrigues is Associate Professor in Psychology, Northumbria University, Newcastle. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence