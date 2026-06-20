Spanish artist Alejandra Atarés is holding her second solo show at The Edit Gallery this summer. Unfolding Landscapes is set to run in Limassol until July 18, bringing together a new body of paintings.

As its title suggests, the exhibition explores landscape yet not as a depiction of the natural world, but as an emotional and psychological territory. Drawing from memory, imagination and personal experience, Atarés constructs lush gardens, reflective waters and vibrant floral environments that exist somewhere between reality and recollection, inviting viewers into spaces that feel both familiar and elusive.

Rather than documenting specific places, the artist transforms landscape into a projection of inner states. Through saturated colour, layered surfaces and immersive compositions, her paintings evoke sensations of longing, contemplation and wonder.

The gardens become spaces of introspection where viewers are encouraged to bring their own memories and emotions into dialogue with the work, suggesting that landscape is never entirely external but deeply connected to personal experience.

Recurring back-facing figures appear throughout the exhibition, acting as silent intermediaries between the viewer and the painted world. Their turned gaze creates a sense of intimacy and distance simultaneously, opening a contemplative space that resists fixed narratives. Neither portraits nor protagonists, these figures function as vessels for projection, inviting viewers to enter the image and experience it from within rather than simply observing it from afar.

Combining oil paint and aerosol, Atarés embraces a process of intuition, accumulation, erasure and reconstruction. In an era increasingly shaped by speed, technology and constant visual stimulation, her paintings propose a slower and more reflective way of seeing. The exhibition ultimately presents the garden as a refuge. A space where attention lingers, emotions surface and landscape becomes a mirror of the inner self.

Unfolding Landscapes

Solo exhibition by Alejandra Atarés. June 19-July 18. The Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening: 6.30pm-9.30pm. Tuesday – Friday: 3pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am – 1pm. Tel: 25-251710. www.theeditgallery.com