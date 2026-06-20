Police on Friday arrested two men, aged 21 and 23, after seizing a total of 2.1 kilograms of opiates in Limassol.

According to the police, the 23 year old was stopped by police officers while walking on a street in Limassol on Friday afternoon.

A subsequent search of his bag later revealed two nylon packages containing a number of dried poppy pods of the plant Mykonos or Hypnophoros, with a total gross weight of 418 grams.

The police then searched the suspects home, where they found the 21-year-old, as well as a cardboard box containing eight nylon packages with dried poppy pods = with a total gross weight of one kilogram and 682 grams.

Both men were later rearrested pursuant to court warrants and taken into custody.