Construction output across the eurozone and the wider European Union saw a modest rise in April 2026 as industry figures signal ongoing recovery across the continent.

According to the latest data released by the European Union statistical office, Eurostat, seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector grew by 0.6 per cent in the euro area and 0.8 per cent in the EU compared with March 2026.

This performance follows a stronger period of growth in March 2026, when production in construction expanded by 1.7 per cent in the euro area and 2.1 per cent in the EU.

When measured on an annual basis, the sector saw further expansion in April 2026, with production increasing by 0.9 per cent in the euro area and 1.5 per cent in the EU compared with April 12, 2025.

Analysing the monthly performance within the euro area, the construction of buildings saw a slight decline of 0.1 per cent, while civil engineering rose by 0.8 per cent and specialised construction activities also grew by 0.8 per cent.

In the broader EU context, the construction of buildings fell by 0.3 per cent, whereas civil engineering experienced a rise of 1.2 per cent and specialised construction activities increased by 0.7 per cent.

The recovery proved uneven across member states, with the highest monthly increases recorded in Romania at 10.3 per cent, Hungary at 6.9 per cent, and Slovenia at 3.6 per cent.

Conversely, the most significant monthly contractions were observed in Slovakia at 6.7 per cent, the Netherlands at 2.2 per cent, and Belgium at 1.6 per cent.

A review of the year-on-year data for the euro area reveals that building construction output fell by 5.2 per cent, yet civil engineering surged by 4.4 per cent and specialised construction activities rose by 1.7 per cent.

Across the entire European Union, the annual trend showed a 3.2 per cent drop in the construction of buildings, contrasted by a 4.1 per cent increase in civil engineering and a 1.8 per cent rise in specialised construction activities.

On an annual basis, Slovenia topped the table for growth with a 31.6 per cent increase, followed by Romania at 23.8 per cent and Slovakia at 14.5 per cent.

In the same period, notable annual decreases were reported in Belgium at 3.8 per cent, the Netherlands at 3.3 per cent, and France at 2.9 per cent.