The prison guard recently dismissed for dereliction of duty to carry out orders was on Sunday described as “excellent, a model of professionalism and ethics, but also a role model for all of us,” by the union he represents, Isotita.

The union said Giorgos Matezos has played a leading role in the struggles of the workers and to him many of the rights and achievements they enjoy today are owed.

“We speak of him in the present tense. We do not say goodbye to him,” the union said.

Earlier on Sunday, the justice ministry had defended its actions to dismiss Maltezos after being attacked by Akel. The ministry said that it respects union rights but was clear the dismissal had nothing to do with Maltezos’ role in the union.

Maltezos is vice president and press secretary of prison officer’s branch of the trade union Isotita.

“We express our indignation, anger and disappointment at his blatantly unfair and provocative dismissal,” Isotita said.

In a message to the justice ministry, it said “you may have removed a person from their workplace, but you will never silence our voice”.

The union said the conditions in the prisons make it hard for them to carry out their work.

“Clashes are now an almost daily phenomenon and we see our colleagues being crushed, physically and mentally, by the working conditions. The danger is constantly escalating and some demand that we remain silent, fatalistically waiting for the inevitable,” it said.

The union will hold a general meeting on Monday where strike measures will be discussed.

Akel has said it will table Maltezos’ dismissal for discussion at the House labour committee.