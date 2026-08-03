The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced that the Confederation of Indian Industry, in association with the Indian Space Research Organisation, IN-SPACe, and NewSpace India Limited, is organising the 9th Bengaluru Space Expo 2026 from September 7 to September 9, 2026, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre in Bengaluru, India.

The three-day international event will include a comprehensive conference and exhibition centred on the theme of harnessing space for global progress through innovation, policy, and growth.

The exhibition aims to showcase vital advancements in space technology while strengthening international cooperation, joint ventures, and business partnerships between Indian and global enterprises active in the space sector.

The primary focus areas for the expo encompass earth observation, remote sensing, geospatial intelligence, emerging and critical space technologies, human spaceflight, space exploration, innovation, and research.

Additional focal points include launch vehicles, access to space, satellite systems, satellite communications, space policy, regulation, commerce, financing, space sustainability, safety, and debris mitigation.

Organisers anticipate that the expo will bring together more than 250 exhibitors, 1,000 business delegates, 100 speakers, and 12,000 business visitors originating from over 20 countries.

The programme will also feature technical and country sessions alongside dedicated pavilions for the Indian Space Research Organisation, IN-SPACe, and NewSpace India Limited, complemented by a specialised innovation and start-up pavilion.

Interested enterprises can locate further information by visiting the official event website.

Additional details regarding the conference, exhibition, and participation opportunities remain accessible within the attached brochure provided to chamber members.

Cyprus firms active across the sectors of space, satellite, telecommunications, technology, and research are strongly encouraged by the chamber to consider their participation in the upcoming international gathering.