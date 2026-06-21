A wildfire that broke out between the villages of Alaminos and Kofinou on Saturday burned six hectares of dry vegetation and hay bales with firefighters remaining on alert overnight.

On Sunday, fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the blaze erupted at around 2.45pm and affected fields, wild vegetation and scattered hay bales.

Because of the large number of hay bales involved, firefighting crews remained at the scene throughout the night due to the risk of flare-ups, he said.

The response involved four fire engines from the fire service, three fire engines from the forestry department, a vehicle from the game and fauna service, seven tractors and two excavators.

Separately, he said the fire service responded to 34 incidents over the previous 24 hours, including 18 fires, 14 special assistance calls and two false alarms.

Providing the weekly roundup, Kettis said the service attended a total of 248 incidents, including 79 urban fires, 40 countryside fires, 28 rescue operations, two road traffic collisions, 83 public assistance calls and 16 false alarms.