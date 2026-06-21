The day will be mostly clear, although increased cloud cover is forecast to develop during the afternoon, bringing the possibility of isolated showers and perhaps a thunderstorm, mainly in mountainous areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise to 35C inland, 29C on the west coast, around 32C in other coastal areas and 23C in the mountains.

Conditions will remain mostly clear overnight.

Temperatures will fall to 19C inland, around 21C on the coast and 15C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday are expected to be mostly clear, although increased cloud cover is likely to develop during the afternoon, bringing isolated showers and thunderstorms, mainly over inland areas and the mountains.