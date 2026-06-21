The European Union saw a surge in its international trade activity during 2025, with exports of final services reaching a record level of 61 percentage points above 2017 levels, according to Eurostat.

This performance marks a notable increase from the 55 percentage points recorded in 2024 and signals a robust recovery for the sector.

Final services encompass a diverse range of economic activities, including travel-related services, alongside significant contributions from information and communication technology, media, computer, business and financial services.

The sector had previously faced a difficult period, as the severe disruption to international travel during the global pandemic contributed to a distinct decline in final services throughout 2020 and 2021.

Intermediate services proved to be more resilient to the pandemic’s impact, experiencing a decline of only 1 percentage point between 2019 and 2020.

These exports peaked at 68 percentage points in 2024 before settling at 66 percentage points in 2025 relative to 2017 levels.

The most common exports within this intermediate category were information and communication technology, media, computers, business and financial services, as well as travel equipment, travel services and postal services.

Intermediate goods also achieved a new record in 2025, hitting 48 percentage points above 2017 levels, rising from 43 percentage points in 2024.

Top exported categories for these goods included health, pharmaceuticals, education, cultural and sport services, alongside construction, wood, glass, stone, basic metals, housing, electrical appliances and furniture.

Imports of final services also hit a high point in 2025, reaching 44 percentage points above 2017 levels after a period of recovery following the downturn in 2020.

Imports of intermediate services followed a similar upward trajectory, peaking in 2025 at 75 percentage points above 2017 levels, which represents a 6 percentage point increase compared with 2024.

Mirroring the export trends, the most imported categories for intermediate services were information and communication technology, media, computers, business and financial services, as well as travel equipment, travel services and postal services.

Imports of intermediate goods peaked earlier in 2022 at 84 percentage points above 2017 levels, a figure largely influenced by a surge in energy prices, before decreasing to 47 percentage points by 2025.

The primary categories for these imports were mining, quarrying, refinery, fuels, chemicals, electricity, water and waste treatment.