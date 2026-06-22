A 35-year-old man was arrested after police seized a total of ten kilograms of opiates from his Nicosia home on Sunday.

The arrest followed a search of the suspect’s home during which police officers found a total of 54 airtight packages containing dried poppy pods, with a total gross weight of ten kilograms, as well as two more nylon bags containing a number of dried poppy pods of the mykonos or hypnophorus plant, with a total gross weight of 100 grams and a quantity of beige powder with a total gross weight of 15 grams.

According to the police, the suspect has been residing in the Republic illegally since April 2022.

The 35-year-old is expected to appear before the Nicosia district court on Monday.