Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) presented its new major campaign for the latest generation Shell V-Power fuels and Shell GO+ app, through which three participants will have the opportunity to be named winners, each receiving a brand-new Jeep® Avenger. The campaign was launched at an event held on June 17, 2026 at The Anama Concept, in the presence of company executives and media representatives.

The campaign once again stars Michalis Sofokleous and Herodotos Miltiadous, who reprise their roles as the customer and Shell service station supervisor. With humour, the Cypriot dialect and an “Oscar-worthy” moment, the new creative concept conveys the excitement around Shell Cyprus’ new challenge in a direct and familiar way.

Participation in the campaign is activated through an eligible purchase of at least 20 litres of Shell V-Power fuels and use of the digital card through the Shell GO+ app. The app, which is available free on iOS and Android, serves as a tool for recording eligible transactions, confirming participation and communicating with participants, while the winners will be selected through physical skill-based challenges in a specially-configured venue, in accordance with the official terms and conditions of the campaign.

Country Manager of Coral Cyprus Manolis Kalathas, expressed his anticipation at the opportunity to offer customers a fresh and valuable fuelling experience. “Through the new campaign of Shell V-Power fuels and the Shell GO+ app, we want to offer drivers another unique experience and challenge,” he noted. “The trust of our customers motivates us to create initiatives with real value, through benefits and experiences that respond to the modern everyday needs of those who choose Shell-branded service stations in Cyprus for their daily needs.”

Through the new campaign, Shell Cyprus is actively rewarding its customers for their preference for Shell V-Power fuels and for using the Shell GO+ app, the company’s loyalty programme which offers new experiences and benefits with every visit to Shell-branded service stations.

The campaign kicked off on June 17, 2026 and will continue until delivery of the three Jeep® Avenger vehicles to the lucky winners is completed. More information and the terms and conditions of participation are available via the official communication channels of Shell Cyprus and the Shell GO+ app.

To learn more about the Shell GO+ loyalty programme, visit: www.shell.com.cy/shell-go-plus.

Watch the new campaign’s promotional video below:

About Coral Cyprus

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus, and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of more than 40 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social wellbeing in Cyprus.