Cypriot startup MammoCheck won first place in the National Bank of Greece’s 16th NBG Business Seeds Innovation and Technology Competition, standing out among 344 entries from Greece, Cyprus and abroad.

The 16th annual awards ceremony was held in Athens, bringing together representatives from the technology and innovation ecosystem, the National Bank in Greece and Cyprus, investment organisations, chambers of commerce and universities.

The event also featured champion swimmer Apostolos Siskos, who spoke about his remarkable career journey.

Meanwhile, Wealthyhood chief executive Alexandros Christodoulakis shared his experience as the winner of last year’s competition and reflected on the progress achieved since securing the distinction.

A total of 12 teams and companies were recognised in this year’s competition, representing sectors including healthcare, artificial intelligence, fintech and sustainable development.

Since 2010, the NBG Business Seeds programme has been one of the leading initiatives supporting innovative entrepreneurship in Greece, Cyprus and the wider region, providing funding, mentoring and development opportunities to startups and research teams.

The success of MammoCheck was presented as further evidence of the strength of the Cypriot innovation ecosystem and the ability of local teams to distinguish themselves in highly competitive international environments.

The Cypriot startup is developing a portable medical device compatible with mobile phones, aimed at expanding access to preventive breast cancer screening.

Its solution contributes to early detection and promotes a culture of prevention by using technology to support public health.

Commenting on the achievement, NBG Business Seeds programme brand ambassador in Cyprus Phanos Pilakouris said the success demonstrated the capabilities of Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem.

“The success of MammoCheck highlights the potential of Cyprus’ innovation ecosystem and confirms that the country possesses the talent and knowledge required to create solutions with international prospects and a meaningful social impact,” Pilakouris said.

“At the National Bank of Greece, we are consistently supporting innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of sustainable development,” he added.

It should be noted that the National Bank of Greece has maintained a presence in Cyprus since 1910, while operating as a separate legal entity since 1994.

The bank currently employs more than 140 people and operates two main branches, located in Nicosia and Limassol.

The NBG Business Seeds initiative serves as the National Bank’s comprehensive programme for supporting innovative and outward-looking entrepreneurship.

Through activities related to financing, acceleration, education, mentoring, infrastructure and networking, the programme supports startups and teams developing innovative solutions in areas including fintech, ESG, artificial intelligence, digital technologies and business innovation.