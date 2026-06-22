A total of fifteen people were arrested during nationwide checks carried out overnight, the police said on Monday.

The arrests were linked to offences including living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents, burglary, theft and traffic violations.

Officers stopped 538 vehicles and checked 713 drivers and passengers. A total of 341 traffic citations were issued, with 125 relating to speeding offences.

Police also conducted 110 alcohol tests, with three drivers testing positive. Two drug tests were carried out, one of which returned a positive result.

In addition, 18 vehicles were seized as part of ongoing investigations. Officers inspected 37 premises during the operation, resulting in three further complaints.