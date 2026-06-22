A historic moment for Neapolis University Paphos (NUP), as well as for the international presence of Cypriot higher education, was marked by the graduation ceremony for the first graduates of the joint undergraduate programme in Civil Engineering, offered in collaboration with Baoding University of Technology in the People’s Republic of China.

The ceremony took place on June 13, 2026, in the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to China, Koula Sofianou, the Rector of Neapolis University Paphos, Professor Pantelis Sklias, the Chair of the Department of Civil Engineering, Professor Yiannis Bellos and Programme Coordinator, Professor João Mendes.

The graduation of the first cohort of students is a landmark event, as it serves as tangible proof of the success of a pioneering transnational academic collaboration that connects two countries, two educational systems and two dynamic academic communities through a shared vision of excellence, innovation and an international perspective.

The programme serves as a model of modern university collaboration and highlights the role of universities as institutions that generate knowledge, promote scientific progress and build international bridges of cooperation. At the same time, it substantially strengthens the Republic of Cyprus’ presence on the international academic scene and confirms the growing recognition of the quality and credibility of Cypriot higher education.

At the same time, this collaboration creates a strong framework for developing joint research initiatives in the fields of infrastructure, sustainable construction, urban resilience, new materials and cutting-edge technologies. Academic mobility, the exchange of scientists and joint participation in international research networks and programmes reinforce the creation of a dynamic knowledge ecosystem with an international reach.

The programme’s first graduates are now the pioneers of a new generation of internationally-oriented scientists, who are called upon to actively contribute to technological progress, sustainable development and the building of a future based on knowledge, innovation and international cooperation.

Neapolis University Paphos remains committed to its strategy of strengthening its international presence, developing prestigious partnerships, and promoting academic and research excellence, consistently fulfilling its role as a modern, globally-oriented European university.

Statement by Rector of Neapolis University Paphos, Professor Pantelis Sklias

“The graduation of the first class of students from the joint Civil Engineering programme with Baoding University of Technology is an event of special symbolic and strategic significance. It does not merely mark the successful completion of an academic programme; it affirms the power of knowledge to transcend borders, connect cultures and open new horizons for cooperation.

“We are particularly proud that Neapolis University Paphos is playing a leading role in a collaboration that strengthens the international standing of Cypriot higher education, creates new opportunities for research and innovation and invests in shaping scholars with a global perspective and a strong sense of responsibility toward the challenges of the future. We are strengthening the Republic of Cyprus’ soft-power footprint.

“Our graduates are the strongest testament to the success of this endeavour and the best ambassadors of the values upheld by Neapolis University Paphos: excellence, openness, academic integrity, collaboration and the creative synthesis of knowledge and cultures.”