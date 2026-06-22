AI boom lifts worldwide server revenue to $122.6bn

The worldwide server market generated $122.6 billion in vendor revenue during the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest figures from IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker.

The result represented a 30.4 per cent year-on-year increase, up from $94.1 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2025.

According to IDC, the strong performance reflected the growing importance of artificial intelligence infrastructure investment, which has evolved from a cyclical trend into a more durable source of demand.

Although growth remained robust, sequential expansion slowed from the record pace registered during the second half of 2025 as supply constraints eased.

IDC said two distinct forces are currently shaping the market.

The first is the continued surge in AI infrastructure spending by hyperscalers and major cloud service providers, which shows no indication of reaching a plateau.

The second concerns the non-accelerated segment, where demand remains strong but shipments continue to be constrained by limited availability of components, particularly DRAM memory and NAND flash.

Leading vendors reported healthy order pipelines, with IDC concluding that supply, rather than demand, remains the principal factor restricting near-term growth.

Non-x86 servers recorded particularly strong momentum.

Revenue in this segment climbed 107.6 per cent year-on-year to $58.7 billion, representing 47.9 per cent of total market revenue and rapidly narrowing the gap with x86 systems.

Revenue from x86 servers stood at $63.9 billion, reflecting a 2.9 per cent decline from a year earlier due to component shortages affecting shipments.

The market for GPU-accelerated servers generated $68.9 billion, marking a 24.8 per cent increase and accounting for 56.2 per cent of overall market revenue.

Other accelerated server categories experienced even stronger growth, surging 122.1 per cent year-on-year to $17.7 billion.

IDC also reported a shift in market structure.

The share held by ODM Direct manufacturers fell from 64.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 to 50.2 per cent a year later.

This change came as branded original equipment manufacturers secured a larger portion of AI infrastructure deployments.

The findings indicated that AI investment has become a global and multi-sector phenomenon.

Major hyperscalers and cloud companies have committed hundreds of billions of dollars in capital expenditure for 2026, supporting continued demand for GPU-optimised platforms.

At the same time, AI infrastructure adoption is spreading beyond the largest public cloud providers.

According to IDC, more than 40 countries are pursuing sovereign AI initiatives and government-backed programmes aimed at creating nationally controlled computing infrastructure.

These initiatives have created a layer of demand that is largely insulated from commercial budget cycles.

The non-accelerated segment presented a more complex picture.

While revenue declined slightly, enterprise demand remained resilient despite higher component prices.

Manufacturers highlighted shortages of DRAM, NAND, processors and hard drives as the main factors restricting growth.

IDC expects supply conditions to improve gradually through 2027 as new manufacturing capacity becomes available.

“AI infrastructure demand is broadening beyond hyperscalers into enterprise and sovereign deployments across more than 40 countries, while the non-accelerated segment faces a supply-driven pause, not a demand-driven slowdown,” said Juan Seminara, Research Director for Worldwide Enterprise Infrastructure Trackers at IDC.

“Companies aren’t pulling back from infrastructure investment, they are simply not receiving servers as quickly as they require,” he added.

“Over the longer term, emerging workloads, including agentic applications and physical AI ecosystems, will keep demand elevated well beyond the current cycle,” Seminara said.

Regionally, the United States remained the dominant market, generating $79.6 billion in revenue, up 24.1 per cent, and accounting for 64.9 per cent of worldwide sales.

China reached $19.2 billion, recording growth of 30.9 per cent amid continued domestic AI investment.

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and China region expanded by 45.2 per cent to $9.7 billion.

Western Europe delivered one of the strongest performances, with revenue increasing by 80.6 per cent to $7.6 billion.

Japan was the only major region to contract, declining 16.1 per cent against a particularly strong comparison base in the first quarter of 2025.

Canada led all regions with growth of 190.9 per cent, followed by the Middle East and Africa with 121.4 per cent, while Latin America expanded by 64.1 per cent.

Among individual companies, Dell Technologies captured the leading position with a 16.5 per cent share of global revenue.

The company achieved year-on-year growth of 244.1 per cent, supported by record orders for AI servers.

Super Micro retained second place with a 7.6 per cent market share and growth of 128.9 per cent.

Lenovo moved into third position with a 4.6 per cent share after expanding by 36.5 per cent, while IEIT Systems was ranked fourth with a 3.3 per cent share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise completed the top five with a 3.0 per cent market share and growth of 17.2 per cent.

Although ODM Direct manufacturers maintained the largest absolute revenue base at $61.5 billion, their share of the market narrowed significantly over the year.