The Bank of Greece has reported a decline in the value of loans managed by domestic credit servicing companies and transferred to specialised financial institutions abroad.

The total nominal value of these loans fell by €118 million during the first quarter of 2026, reaching €79.59 billion at the end of the quarter.

This compared with €79.71 billion recorded at the end of the previous quarter.

The figures concern loans belonging to Greece’s domestic private sector that are managed by Loan and Credit Claims Management Companies, commonly known as servicers.

The data released by the Bank of Greece showed that the overall stock of managed loans remained close to €80 billion despite the quarterly reduction.

Business loans accounted for a significant share of the portfolios under management.

Their nominal value declined to €27.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026, compared with €27.86 billion three months earlier.

Within this category, loans granted to non-financial corporations fell by €40 million, ending the quarter at €27.79 billion.

Of the loans managed on behalf of non-financial corporations, €9.64 billion related to financing provided to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Loans to other financial institutions represented only a marginal portion of the portfolios.

Their nominal value fell to €1 million by the end of the first quarter.

The category covering self-employed professionals, farmers and sole proprietorships also recorded a decline.

The nominal value of these loans decreased by €35 million compared with the previous quarter.

As a result, outstanding managed loans to these borrowers stood at €10.09 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile, loans extended to households and private non-profit institutions registered a more moderate decrease. Their nominal value fell by €13 million on a quarterly basis, reaching €41.70 billion.

The figures, however, revealed contrasting trends within the household segment.

Managed consumer loans increased by €45 million during the quarter. Their total value rose to €16.242 billion.

In contrast, housing loans under management continued to decline. Their nominal value fell by €50 million, reaching €25.133 billion at the end of the first quarter.

The latest data indicate that while Greece’s stock of loans managed by servicers remained broadly stable, reductions in business and mortgage portfolios outweighed the increase seen in consumer lending.

The figures also suggest that the gradual adjustment of the country’s non-performing loan market continued during the opening months of 2026, with the overall value of assets under management recording a modest decline.