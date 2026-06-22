Cyprus is set to become the starting point for a new partnership between the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens and K Treppides & Co Group, after the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at bringing university education closer to the workplace.

The agreement, signed on Monday, June 15, 2026, focuses on the School of Economics and Political Sciences at the NKUA Cyprus branch, particularly students in economics and business administration.

Under the memorandum, K Treppides & Co Group will cover 50 per cent of the annual tuition fees of participating students and provide them with paid employment opportunities during their studies.

According to the official NKUA announcement, the company has committed to employing at least 30 students, representing more than one third of the students in the relevant departments of the Cyprus branch, while supporting their professional development in areas linked to finance, audit and advisory services.

The partnership comes as Cyprus seeks to strengthen its higher education sector and retain more young talent, while businesses across the island continue to point to skills shortages and the need for graduates with practical experience.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Treppides by Marios Cosma, and on behalf of NKUA by Nikolaos Eriotis, Dean of the School of Economics and Political Sciences, Dimitrios Thomakos, Chair of the Department of Business Administration and Organisations, and Georgios Dotsis, Chair of the Department of Economics.

“The partnership is founded on a shared vision: to promote excellence in education, advance research and innovation, and establish a modern framework that effectively connects higher education with the business community,” the announcement said.

It added that the collaboration aims to create meaningful opportunities for students, strengthen the link between academic knowledge and professional practice, and contribute to the development of the human capital needed by the Cypriot and Greek economies.

For students, the model is designed to offer both financial support and early exposure to the labour market. Their work experience will be formally recognised as professional experience, allowing them to graduate with academic qualifications as well as a stronger understanding of real business conditions.

“This innovative model transforms the traditional student experience into a comprehensive pathway of academic and professional development,” the announcement said.

“Students will have the opportunity to apply theoretical knowledge in real business environments, develop practical skills, gain valuable workplace experience and prepare effectively for their future careers from the early stages of their studies.”

The NKUA Cyprus branch has been presented by the university as part of its wider effort to deepen academic links between Greece and Cyprus. The university, founded in 1837, describes itself as the oldest and largest university in Greece, with a broad international network of academic and research partnerships.

Meanwhile, Treppides, founded in 1985, operates in audit, tax, accounting, consulting and financial advisory services, with offices in Nicosia, Limassol, London and Malta.

“At Treppides, we firmly believe that investing in people is the most important investment any organisation can make,” Cosma said, adding that “our partnership with the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens reflects our longstanding commitment to education, innovation and talent development.”

He added that the collaboration creates “a unique bridge between academic excellence and professional experience, offering students meaningful opportunities for growth while contributing to the economic advancement of Cyprus and Greece.”

Eriotis said NKUA remains committed to high-quality education that combines academic rigour, innovation and relevance to the needs of the economy and society.

“Our collaboration with Treppides represents an important step towards further strengthening the connection between academia and the business community and creates new opportunities for our students,” he said.

The partnership will begin with the 2026-2027 academic year at NKUA’s Cyprus branch, while the memorandum also leaves open the possibility of extending the collaboration to the university’s main campus in Athens.