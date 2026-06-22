The week begins mostly clear, with periods of increased cloud cover. From around midday onwards, developing clouds may trigger isolated showers or thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains and possibly in some inland areas.

Temperatures will rise to around 37 degrees Celsius inland, around 29 degrees on the west coast, around 32 degrees on the rest of the coast and around 26 degrees in the higher mountains.

Light winds of up to 4 Beaufort will prevail initially. By the afternoon, winds along the coast will gradually strengthen to moderate or strong, reaching 4 to 5 Beaufort and locally becoming strong.

The sea in the east will be calm to slightly rough.

Tonight, the weather will be overwhelmingly clear. Temperatures will drop to around 22 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 16 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly from the west to the northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort. The sea in the south and east will be calm to slightly rough, however in the west and north it will remain slightly rough.

On Tuesday, the weather will remain mostly clear with temporarily increased cloud cover and developing clouds which may trigger isolated showers or thunderstorms.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the weather will be mainly clear with temporarily increased cloud cover.

The temperature will not change significantly until Thursday.