Lifeguard coverage at Cyprus beaches will be hit on Wednesday due to a 24-hour strike by hourly-paid government workers, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

Additionally, all museums, archaeological sites and ancient monuments will be closed, the antiquities department said.

“The public is asked to exercise special caution when swimming and water activities on beaches, where there is no lifeguard cover,” the interior ministry said.

The strike, announced by unions SEK, PEO and Deok, is to protest what unions have described as low wages and other labour demands.