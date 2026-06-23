United States President Donald Trump’s Gaza Board of Peace is to convene in “a resort in Cyprus” next week, according to reports on Tuesday, with it believed that its members are looking to “recalibrate”.

Israeli newspaper the Times of Israel reported that the gathering in Cyprus will include representatives from the Board of Peace’s executive board, the Palestinian-run committee for the administration of Gaza, and the office of Nikolay Mladenov, the Bulgarian diplomat appointed by Trump as his high representative for Gaza.

The Cyprus Mail attempted to verify the report, but no representative of the Cypriot government was immediately available for comment.

Cyprus was one of dozens of countries invited to join the Board of Peace, with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos saying on the day of the board’s inauguration that the island was waiting for the European Union to form a common position on the matter before taking a decision.

EU members Bulgaria and Hungary did join the board as full members, while Cyprus, in line with the EU’s broad position, in the end decided to attend meetings as an observer.

Since the formation of the Board of Peace in January and the opening of the Rafah border crossing in February, little has happened in the way of progress, though there have been multiple recorded incidences of Israeli Defence Forces soldiers killing Palestinian civilians in the intervening months.

More to follow…