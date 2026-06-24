The government intends to appoint not just one, but multiple independent investigators to evaluate the findings reached by the anti-corruption authority during its own probe into the book, Mafia State, which concluded, among other things, that former president Nicos Anastasiades may be criminally liable for abuse of power.

“What was decided, of course, following the initial intention, which was announced last week, is the intention to appoint a team of criminal investigators, so more than one person, as soon as possible, with the selection of suitable persons,” government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

More to follow…