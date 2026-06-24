Robotex Cyprus 2026 returns this weekend with its largest turnout since the Covid period, as more than 700 registrations emphasise the rapid growth of educational and sports robotics across the island.

The 9th Pancyprian Educational and Athletic Robotics Competition will take place on June 27 and 28 at the University of Cyprus sports centre, bringing together hundreds of teams, participants and coaches from across Cyprus.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Panicos Masouras, secretary of the board of directors of the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and president of the Robotex Cyprus Organising Committee, described the development of the sector in recent years as “impressive”.

From what was a relatively limited activity a decade ago, he said, robotics has now become one of the most dynamic fields of extracurricular and non-formal education in Cyprus.

“This is the largest robotics event in Cyprus, where children, young people and adults have the opportunity to design, program and compete with their robots in dozens of different challenges,” Masouras said.

The event is organised by the CCS, in cooperation with the University of Cyprus, the Youth Board of Cyprus and the IET – Institute Engineering and Technology. It is held under the auspices of the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, while it has also been approved by the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and the Cyprus Scientific and Technical Chamber (Etek).

This year’s competition is expected to be the biggest after the pandemic, with teams from 137 organisations taking part. According to Masouras, more than 300 people are now estimated to be working in the wider robotics and STEM sector in Cyprus.

The event will be open to the public with free entrance, offering not only competitions but also technology demonstrations, educational activities and opportunities for visitors to become familiar with modern technologies and professions linked to the future of work.

At the same time, Robotex Cyprus has moved beyond a purely educational competition. Masouras said the “event now combines educational and sports robotics, with teams having to rely not only on programming and engineering skills, but also on strategy, teamwork and problem solving under real competition conditions.”

In addition to the well-known line following and Sumo contests, this year’s programme will include bowling, archery, shot put, rally, as well as two drone handling and programming competitions.

There will also be a specific girls fire fighting competition, aimed at encouraging more girls to enter technology-related fields.

Beyond the competitive side, visitors will be able to see drone football activities, chess matches between robots and players, and space-related activities. A number of organisations will also present products and services connected to technology, robotics and innovation.

Younger pupils are expected to present robotic constructions under the theme ‘Sustainable Development – Green Island’, while older students will be able to showcase their own projects without being limited to a specific theme.

For the winning teams, Robotex Cyprus also serves as a gateway to the international stage. Successful participants will have the opportunity to represent Cyprus at international Robotex events, including Robotex International, which will this year be held for the first time outside Estonia, in Seoul, South Korea.

Masouras said Cyprus has already built a strong reputation abroad, despite its small size.

“Cypriot teams consistently participate in international events and often return with distinctions and awards,” he said.

He added that the Cypriot delegation to Robotex International in 2025 was the largest Cyprus had ever sent to the event, winning a significant number of awards across different competitions. The island, he said, had managed to compete with countries with much larger populations and longer traditions in robotics and technology, including China, India, Estonia and Italy.

Although other countries have larger investments and deeper technology ecosystems, Masouras said “Cyprus continues to maintain a high level of participation and quality in relation to its size, something that is increasingly recognised internationally.”

More broadly, he said robotics is helping children develop skills that are directly connected to the future labour market.

“The most important thing, however, is that students acquire skills that are directly linked to the future of work, such as programming, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, problem solving and adaptability, while children with leadership, negotiation and presentation skills stand out,” he said.

Over recent years, the number of competition categories has increased, participation has expanded across age groups, and new forms of sports robotics have made the field more accessible and attractive to children and young people.

However, Masouras said the next step must be closer cooperation between schools, universities, businesses and the state.

He added that children from all districts should have more opportunities to take part, while stronger links are also needed between robotics competitions, innovation, entrepreneurship and research.

“We also consider it very important to integrate the STEM field into the curricula by utilising the investments that have been made for the purchase of robotics equipment, which in many cases remains untapped,” he said.

“At the same time, it is necessary to strengthen the training of teachers in this field by designing and implementing relevant programmes,” he added.

The CCS, he said, is already working in this direction by organising educational programmes throughout the year in all cities, as well as coding and robotics workshops through school visits.

However, he also pointed to one setback, criticising the Research and Innovation Foundation’s decision to reduce funding for Cypriot teams taking part in international robotics events.

Masouras said this negatively affects Cyprus’ ability to promote itself internationally in educational robotics, at a time when, given the repeated successes of Cypriot teams, financial support should have been strengthened.

Still, he said the broader goal goes well beyond trophies.

Masouras concluded by saying that “the aim is not simply to create competition winners, but to cultivate and support a new generation of scientists, engineers and creators who can contribute to Cyprus’ digital transformation.”