British retail sales slid further this month, with sales far below the norm expected for this ​time of year, according to a survey on ‌Thursday that added to signs of a slowdown underway in Britain’s economy.

The Confederation of British Industry said its monthly retail ​sales balance, a gauge of sales volumes over ​the past year, fell to -54 in June from -46 ⁠in May.

For the three-month average to June, the ​balance fell to -56 from -55, the lowest reading since records ​began in 1983.

The CBI survey followed an unexpectedly downbeat reading from the closely-watched S&P Global business surveys, which do not cover retail ​but are widely viewed as an early indicator ​of economic growth.

“Retailers reported a gloomy start to the summer, with ‌sales ⁠disappointing relative to seasonal norms to the greatest extent in over two years amid depressed consumer sentiment and rising cost pressures,” said CBI lead economist Martin Sartorius.

“A ​sharp fall ​in year-on-year ⁠retail sales was mirrored across the broader distribution sector, with wholesalers and motor traders ​seeing firm sales declines.”

A separate CBI survey on ​Tuesday ⁠showed British manufacturing orders deteriorated this month at the fastest rate since September 2020.

Sartorius said businesses needed clarity ⁠and stability ​from Britain’s likely next prime ​minister Andy Burnham, as well as policies that reduced the cost of ​doing business.