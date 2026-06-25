Five people aged 20, 22, 23, 27 and 28 were remanded for eight days on Thursday, following their arrest in connection with drug offences linked to the seizure of almost 21kg of dried opium poppy pods.

The Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol district courts issued the remand orders following police operations across the three districts.

During the raids, officers located and seized approximately 20.78kg of dried poppy pods from the opium poppy plant (Papaver somniferum).

The police said the arrests form part of ongoing investigations into drug-related offences and wider trafficking activity.

Authorities said one of the suspects, a 22-year-old man, was already in custody in connection with a separate drug case.

Police also found that two of the suspects, aged 27 and 28, were residing in Cyprus without valid residence documents.

The arrests are linked to a broader probe into the cultivation, possession and trafficking of controlled substances, with investigations continuing.

Police said more than 52kg of opium poppy products have now been seized in total and ten people arrested in connection with the case so far.

The anti-drug operation will continue with “undiminished intensity”, the police said.