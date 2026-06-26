The adoption of a holistic, human-centered approach is essential for the combatting of addictions, president of the Cyprus National Addictions Authority Christos Minas said on Friday.

“The treatment of drugs cannot be limited to repression. It requires a holistic, scientifically based and human-centered approach,” he said.

Speaking at the presentation of the authority’s annual report on the occasion of the international day against drug use and trafficking, Minas emphasised that investments into harm reduction, prevention, treatment and social reintegration were crucial for combatting drug abuse and trafficking.

The international day, he said, was “an important reminder of the collective responsibility we have as a society towards a phenomenon that continues to affect human lives, families and communities across the world.”

Minas advocated increased investment in prevention, treatment, harm reduction and social reintegration, while ensuring respect for international law and human rights.

Presenting the findings of the report, head of the authority’s policy department, Byron Gaist, said that the most important achievements in terms of preventive measures were the development and promotion of a policy plan and procedures for the prevention, detection and treatment of the use of alcohol and illicit substances in the working environment, as well as continuation of the implementation of the memorandum of cooperation with the defence ministry.

In terms of treatment, a notable achievement documented in the report is the successful completion of the three-year support programme for individuals using psychoactive substances, residing at the Kofinou migrant reception centre.

In addition to preventive measures and treatment efforts, Gaist added that another important aspect was analysing urban wastewater in all five Cypriot provinces, with four samples taken throughout the year to monitor seasonal and geographical variations.

A Europe-wide study published in spring found a sharp increase of amphetamines and methamphetamines across Cyprus.

In a joint statement, the Cyprus National Addictions Authority and the University of Cyprus revealed that, although Cyprus continues to exhibit lower levels of drug use than the European average, the data indicate a “clear shift in usage patterns”, with increasing trends in certain substances and significant local variations, particularly in urban and tourist areas.