Cyprus will begin testing artificial intelligence cameras designed to detect motorists using mobile phones at the wheel, as the government steps up efforts to reduce fatal traffic accidents linked to distracted driving, Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades confirmed on Friday.

The pilot scheme will see an AI camera installed at a fixed location to assess how accurately the technology identifies drivers using mobile phones.

The results will determine whether the system is expanded and whether legislative changes are introduced to allow its wider implementation.

Vafeades had told the House transport committee the previous day that the government is considering the use of such cameras.

He said police investigations have consistently identified mobile phone use as a major cause of fatal and serious traffic accidents.

He described driver distraction as a growing threat, saying it places “all of us who use the road network” at risk, including “our children and families”.

Unlike conventional traffic cameras, the AI system is intended to detect when a driver is holding or using a mobile phone, before alerting a police officer, who would then review the potential offence.

The minister stressed that the technology will not be introduced immediately for enforcement.

The first stage will gather information on how the system performs and whether it produces reliable results.

If the trial proves successful, the government will prepare legislation for approval by the House before any wider rollout.

Vafeades said a further public trial period would follow any legal changes to ensure motorists understand how the system operates before penalties are enforced.

“We do not want this to happen secretly,” he said. “It will be done very, very openly.”

The proposal builds on broader government plans to strengthen road safety through greater use of technology.

On Thursday, Vafeades described mobile phone use while driving as “a scourge”, warning that some motorists spend several seconds looking at social media rather than the road.

He also outlined plans to deploy mobile enforcement cameras more widely in urban areas, where most fatal collisions occur, while longer term proposals include monitoring average vehicle speeds on motorways.

He said the public will be informed before the pilot begins as authorities seek to improve road safety while maintaining transparency throughout the process.