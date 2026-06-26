Turkey beat altered U.S. lineup with last-minute goal in group finale

Kaan Ayhan scored on almost the last kick of the match in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time as Turkey stunned a makeshift U.S. team 3-2 in Inglewood, Calif., on Thursday in the final World Cup Group D match.

Ayhan was in front of the net to poke in the ball as the U.S. scrambled to cover.

Sebastian Berhalter produced a goal and an assist for the U.S. (2-1-0, 7 points), who failed in a bid to win all three group matches at a World Cup for the first time. Turkey (1-2-0, 3 points) led 2-1 at halftime.

The result did not matter for either team.

The U.S. won their first two matches to advance, and they will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on July 1 in Santa Clara, Calif. Turkey were eliminatfed after losing 2-0 to Australia and 1-0 to Paraguay despite taking a combined 62 shots.

In a U.S. lineup that had nine new starters from the team’s 2-0 win over Australia on June 19, Auston Trusty scored in the third minute off a corner kick by Berhalter. Midfielder Weston McKennie and forward Ricardo Pepi were the lone holdovers in the U.S. lineup.

Turkey finally got their first goal of the tournament in the 10th minute when Arda Guler, a 21-year-old star for Real Madrid, tied it 1-1, and Baris Alper Yilmaz made it 2-1 in the 31st.

The U.S. took the early lead when Trusty one-touched an in-swinger from the left side by Berhalter, whipping a shot to the near post for his first goal in 10 career matches for the national team.

However, the new-look U.S. lineup looked disjointed, and Guler soon found space and scored off a pass by Yilmaz.

A minute after a potential Mark McKenzie goal from another set piece was called offside to deny a 2-1 U.S. lead, Turkey completed a nice combination play with a goal. Orkun Kokcu took a shot that nicked off Yilmaz and went past Matt Turner, the 2022 World Cup starter who sat the first two matches in favor of Matt Freese.

Berhalter tied it 2-2 in the 49th minute after Turkey was unable to clear following a long throw-in. He was at the top of the box to lace a shot inside the left post.

Crucial for the U.S. was the return of Christian Pulisic from a left calf injury, as the star winger entered in the 58th minute in place of Timothy Weah. Pulisic left at halftime of the opener against Paraguay and did not play vs. Australia.

Four minutes later, Pulisic got behind the defense, forcing a save by Ugurcan Cakir. Less than two minutes after that, a ball to Pulisic went off his shin and Cakir stretched to make a fingertip save at the top right corner.

The U.S. had not trailed in their first two matches.

Five U.S. players besides Trusty and Berhalter made their first World Cup starts: Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Brenden Aaronson, Mark McKenzie and Giovanni Reyna.

As expected, yellow-card holders Folarin Balogun, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson did not play, as coach Mauricio Pochettino did not want to risk another that would result in a suspension for the next match. Single yellow cards are reset after the group stage.

Australia reach World Cup knockouts after goalless draw with Paraguay

Australia (1-1-1, 4 points) finish second in the group based on goal differential (0). Paraguay (1-1-1, 4 points) are at minus-2 but currently positioned fourth among third-place teams. Eight third-place squads eventually will advance.

The United States (2-0-1, 6 points) won Group D despite a 3-2 loss to Turkey on Thursday in Inglewood, Calif.

Neither team was willing to push the pace for large stages of the match in Santa Clara, knowing that a loss might prevent them from advancing.

Only seven shots were placed on target the entire match — five by Australia and two by Paraguay.

Overall, the Socceroos had a 12-7 advantage in shots.

Orlando Gill made five saves for Paraguay and Australia counterpart Patrick Beach had two stops.

Jordan Bos had two opportunities for the Aussies late in the match.

In the 83rd minute, he got caught up in traffic and could only get off a left-footed roller that was easily stopped by Gill. Six minutes later, Bos delivered a booming left-footer from the right side that was just wide of the far post.

Mauricio had a chance for Paraguay in the third minute of second-half stoppage, but his tame left-footed attempt was easily grabbed by Beach.

Paraguay’s other shot on goal came in the 50th minute when Mauricio, who entered at halftime, took a long right-footed shot that was stopped by Beach.

Australia placed three shots on goal in the scoreless first half.

Bos took a long left-footed shot from beyond the box in the 36th minute that was stopped by Gill.

The Socceroos turned up the heat in first-half stoppage time. Cristian Volpato’s left-footed blast was stopped by Gill in the second minute and Jackson Irvine sent a header high over the net in the third of stoppage time.

Irvine earlier had a shot on goal in the fourth minute of the match, and Gill deflected it over the crossbar.