A new roundabout was inaugurated on Friday in Protaras by Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, who described it as an important investment in road safety, traffic flow and the area’s growing tourism sector.

Vafeades said the government remained committed to upgrading Cyprus’ road network through projects that improve daily life and support economic development.

“For the government, the continuous upgrading of the road network is a constant priority,” he said.

“A good and functional road network supports the economy, tourism development, commercial activity and, most importantly, the daily life of citizens.”

The new roundabout is at the junction of Protaras-Cape Greco Avenue and Thali Street in the busy Paralimni-Deryneia area of Famagusta.

Vafeades said the project addressed the area’s increasing traffic demands, created by large numbers of residents, workers, businesses and tourists.

“This is a project of essential importance for the Municipality of Paralimni-Deryneia and for the wider Famagusta district,” he said.

“It improves traffic flow, enhances the safety of drivers and pedestrians and contributes to better service to the area.”

He noted that the roundabout had already proved its value during the recent Kataklysmos holiday, when it helped reduce congestion despite heavy traffic.

The project includes new pavements, a cycle lane, a pedestrian crossing with signals, better street lighting, road signs, and additional infrastructure.

Vafeades said road safety was not only about motorists but also pedestrians, cyclists, workers, visitors, older people and families using the area every day.

Paralimni-Deryneia mayor Giorgos Nikolettos said the project may be modest in size but would have a significant impact on the municipality.

He added that the roundabout had already resolved a long-standing traffic problem in the heart of Protaras.

“It has decongested traffic and has contributed decisively to better and safer traffic management, especially during the summer months, when the area receives a very large number of visitors,” he said.

Nikolettos said the contract for the project was signed last November and cost €596,000 plus VAT.